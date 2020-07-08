Mainz has a realistic chance of loaning the Nigeria U-23 international for another season, as he is not eligible to represent The Reds in the Premier League because of a work permit hurdle.

Awoniyi is contracted to the Premier League cham- pions until June 2023 and assuming his paperwork was in place, he would be behind Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in Jurgen Klopp’s pecking order of strikers. He went back to Liverpool on July 1st, and we can imagine that things will continue for us under certain parameters,” said Schröder to Kicker. The 22-year-old Awoniyi previously enjoyed loan spells at FSV Frankfurt, NEC, Royal Excel Mouscron and KAA Gent, before joining Mainz on a season- long loan last August. He made 12 appearances for the Zerofivers in the Bundesliga in the recently concluded season, scoring one goal against FC Co- logne.