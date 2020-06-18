Liverpool striker, Taiwo Awoniyi admits he dreams of playing for Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

The 22-year-old has yet to make a first-team appearance for Liverpool due to work-permit issues.

Awoniyi has been ineligible to qualify for a permit having not played for his country or gained experience in any of the top five European leagues.

After a number of spells in Belgium, Awoniyi attempted to gain that experience by joining German club, Mainz, last summer.

Things started out poorly for Awoniyi in the Bundesliga, but the coronavirus pandemic break played in his favour, having featured in every match since the competition restarted in May.

And Awoniyi hopes his performances in Germany can lead to an appearance for Nigeria, helping solve the other part of his work-permit conundrum.

“I think it is every player’s dream to play for his national team,” he told Tribalfootball. “But still you can’t control it and Nigeria is blessed with abundance of football talents everywhere.

“You just have to keep your hope alive, keep working hard and believe that with God all things are possible.”

Asked if he’d had contact with Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr, Awoniyi added: “No. I have never spoken with Gernot Rohr.”

The future might be unclear for Awoniyi – who has represented Nigeria at various youth levels – but he remains focused on making next year’s African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.