Taiwo Awoniyi scored his first Bundesliga goal of the season to help Mainz secured a 2-2 draw with Cologne at the RheinEnergie Stadion.

The Liverpool loanee started on the bench, but his introduction sparked Mainz back to life and helped the visitors came from two goals down to rescue a point.

Kingsley Ehizibue surprisingly started on the bench, but Cologne picked up where they left off before the coronavirus-induced break by dispatching Mainz 05 with ease on Sunday.

There were only six minutes on the clock when Mark Uth handed the hosts the lead from the penalty spot.

Despite the early goal, Mainz was still dangerous, going forward with striker Karim Onisiwo’s runs and dribbles troubling the home side.

But the Billy Goats, promoted back to the top flight this season, didn’t look anything like the pathetic side that endured a torrid start to the campaign, losing 10 of its opening 14 matches.