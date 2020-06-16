Liverpool loanee, Taiwo Awoniyi is already on the road to recovery following the serious injury he suffered in Mainz’s 1-0 loss to Augsburg in the German Bundesliga on Sunday afternoon.

There was good news yesterday, with the former Nigeria U23 international, who suffered a concussion, revealing that he’s now feeling better after his head injury.

Awoniyi collapsed in the 17th minute against Augsburg after an aerial duel with Felix Uduokhai and was unconscious for minutes, before he was rushed to the University Hospital in Mainz. The 22-year-old has confirmed that he would not be available for selection when Mainz face Borussia Dortmund tomorrow in the Bundesliga.

“The last thing I can remember from this scene is how I hit the ball with my head, after that I passed out,” Awoniyi told Mainz’s official website.

“It was difficult for me on the pitch to regain consciousness and really awake. And it also took a little while before I could remember everything. But I feel much better now.”

Awoniyi has sent his thanks to Mainz medical staff, and those at Unimedizin Mainz as well as to his teammates.