By Bunmi Ogunyale

Union Berlin striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, has assured that he is battle ready to assist the country win her four-title at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The FIFA Under 17 World Cup winner gave the assurance in a chat with NFF TV on Sunday.

His words: “I’m prepared to do the best for my country at the tournament because we are here to fight for my family and the 200 million people of Nigeria.

“It’s also an honour and a great privilege to be part of this team. It’s a privilege to be chosen as one of the players to represent the country. I had always dreamt of representing the country at a major tournament such as this. So, I want to take the opportunity with both hands and bring smiles to the faces of Nigerians once again.”

Asked if he has what it takes to fill the void created by Victor Osimhen, Paul Onuachu and Odion Ighalo, Awoniyi said; “My greatest strength in the power in me and also helping my other teammates and that will give me the opportunity to convert chances.”

The striker also opined that the Group’s opening game against Egypt on Tuesday is key to their campaign at AFCON, just as they will approach other games with all seriousness.