Chinelo Obogo

The President of Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria (AWAN) and former Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Mohammed Olagbaye, has condemned the destruction of public facilities in Lagos State by hoodlums.

He also denounced the attack on the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Babatunde Akiolu, by looters.

He described the invasion of the palace as a desecration and an affront on Yoruba cultural values and heritage.

Olagbaye decried the shooting of protesters at Lekki who were making legitimate demands for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squard(SARS), which the Federal government acknowledged as a constitutional right.

He lamented that the shooting, which also triggered violent reactions, occurred from the attacks by men in Nigeria Army uniform on protesters at Lekki Toll gate on the night of Tuesday October 20, a black Tuesday.

Olagbaye said it is most pathetic that miscreants, thieves, political thugs and others with vested interests were allowed to take advantage of the unfortunate situation to destroy businesses worth billions in the last few days.

He said:”These gangs have razed monuments, institutions, police stations and wreaked immeasurable havoc. We disapprove these in its entirety.

“The Aworis, as the original largest landowners of Lagos State and parts of Ogun State and as part of Yorubas, are known for their tolerance and democratic credentials.

“We completely agree with all the demands of the protesters, but will like to appeal for peace to reign whilst we await federal and state governments to unmask the perpetrators of these dastardly acts, including the shooting, with appropriate sanctions and address the demand of the protesters as promised, in a transparent manner to give credibility to government actions, for better future for our children.

“Whilst, we reiterate the fact that no compensation is enough to restore the loss of anyone, governments should heal our land and console the families of the victims adequately.