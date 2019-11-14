The chairman Tourism Board of Ado-Odo/Ota local government in Ogun State, Prince Adetunji Femi Fadina has described the Awori Tourism Development Goals Vision 2030 as an instrument to drive travel traffic to Awori, and in turn position the town as preferred destination for tourists in the months to come. Prince Fadina who made the remarks at the formal launch of the Vision 2030 project, at Ota recently, said his committee would do everything reasonable to turn the laid back heritage of Awori into realtime economic activity and choice destination for the travelling public, especially its art, culture and masquerade festivals. Fadina, CEO, Jethro Tours also assured that he would deploy his experience in the tourism business to bear on the assignment in other to turn around the fortunes of Awori people and the entire state. As an endorsement, the Ogun State government commended the Tourism Board of Ado-Odo/Ota for the initiative, which is geared towards advancing the economic development of the local communities and the entire state.

The commendation was made by the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun during the unveiling ceremony of the Tourism Development Goals Vision 2030 for the local government. Represented by the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Noimot Salako Oyedele, the governor said he was impressed by the initiative of the council’s tourism board, even as he lauded Prince Femi Fadina, for rallying his board towards this laudable milestone. “I’m extremely encouraged by the efforts of Ado-Odo/Ota tourism board towards creating and executing the Vision 2030 Awori Tourism Development Plan.” This will encourage our people to look inwards and develop pride in our beautiful culture and heritage,” he said, disclosing that the council’s tourism plans are consistent with the vision of the state government which considers the tourism sector as strong driver for job creation and youth empowerment.

The event which was held at the local council hall attracted stakeholders including the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Alhaja Salmot Ottu, Chief Samuel Alabi, chairman board, Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria, the Akogun of Ota, who represented the Olota of Ota, Oba, (Prof.)Yemi Obalenlege, Oladele Coker, managing director, Hotel Support Services Limited, Ikeja, former Miss Nigeria, Rosemary Okeke, Senator Akin Odunsi, former member Ogun State House of Assembly, Nurudeen Aina Akinpelu and Yinka Davies, a Nigerian vocalist and dancer. Others were Kate Ejike, NIHOTOUR, and Mrs. F. Ayorinde, HOLGA.