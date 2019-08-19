A former president of the Nigerian Institute of Management, Michael Olawale-Cole, yesterday called on Awori people to deploy necessary resources to participate actively in politics, at all levels, to take advantage of it for national service.

Olawale-Cole made the call at the celebration of Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, who is an Awori.

The celebration was organised by the Awori people in Lagos, yesterday.

He said the Aworis must devote quality time, energy and other resources to politics to take full advantage of it for community and national development.

“It is only through our availability that we can be considered for positions of political leadership and authority.

“We cannot fully explore the subject of community and national development without understanding the impact of full political engagements,” he said.

Olawale-Cole appealed to those in positions of authority in Lagos and Ogun states to treat Aworis fairly.

“Awori sons and daughters must be given due representation as members of state cabinet.

“It is very worrisome, disturbing and unfair that an Awori indigene has never been elected as a governor of Lagos State,” he said.

Olawale-Cole added that the deputy governor of Ogun was an astute and passionate individual who undoubtedly deserved celebration.

Chairman on the occasion, Akin Odunsi, urged the Aworis to claim all their lost grounds in Lagos and Ogun states. Odunsi said one of the ways to achieve that would be to let their voices be heard in both states.

“This is the first time a female Awori indigene will be a deputy governor in Ogun State which means the men are being challenged.