By Christian Agadibe

Rotary Club of Ikate, District 9110, Nigeria, held its 34th investiture ceremony on December 5, 2020, at Keystone Hall Rotary Club Centre, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, and Rotarian Kolawole Simeon Awotoye was officially installed as the 34th President amid pomp and circumstance.

The event was also a platform to raise money for many projects such as education, health, etc in line with Rotary charity focus.

Also, awards were given to distinguished personalities who have made their marks in serving humanity through charity.

In his acceptance speech, Kola as fondly called said:

“I feel very wonderful. That you are worthy to move your club to the next level, for me, is a privilege. I see it as a great honour. It’s mainly about projects; different projects for humanity. It’s not just about championing one, but about several projects that will impact on people’s lives.”

He added: “We have seven areas of focus, so it is not possible to focus on just one. However, there’s the Anjorin Primary Health Centre that we actually want to lift; we also want to do other works in a very poor environment. We want to donate books to students, it’s very key. It’s about different areas of focus.”