The seventh edition of the Dr. Awoture Eleyae U-15/Open Athletics Championship will begin today in Ozoro, with Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa expected to perform the opening ceremony. The championship began yesterday, but Okowa, who will be represented by Barrister Chiedu Ebie will officially declare the event open today. It will end tomorrow.

Over 400 young athletes from 25 local government areas of Delta State are taking part in the competition, which is also being used to select Delta State team for the African Games national trial in Abuja.

The Dr. Awoture Eleyae Athletics Championship has produced notable athletes for Nigeria since its inception, including Commonwealth gold medalist in the long jump, Ese Brume in 2013, sprinter Divine Oduduru in 2014 and quartermiler, Praise Idamadudu in 2015. Other athletes who are products of the Dr. Awoture Eleyae Athletics Championships include Usheoritse Itsekiri and Raymond Ekevwo.

Former president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Solomon Ogba revealed yesterday that this year’s Dr. Awoture Eleyae Athletics Championships would record more successes than the previous ones.

The competition is in honour of Dr. Eleyae, a former secretary general of the Supreme Council for Sports in Africa, for his contributions to the nation’s athletics.

Eleyae is called the doyen of Nigerian sports for his production of various stars, including Sam Igun, David Ejoke, A.K Amun, Emilia Edet, Violet Odogwu-Nwajei and the high-flying Modupe Oshikoya.