In order to sustain the continuous peace in Ijebuland and Nigeria as a whole, dignitaries from all walks of life gathered, on Tuesday, at the palace of the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Dr. Sikiru Adetona, in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, to pray to God.

One of the clergymen who spoke at the event and Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigerian (CAN), Ijebu Ode branch, Rev. Richard Oladele, enjoined the people to pray for peace in Ogun State and Nigerian, at large.

He also used the occasion to charge politicians to play according to the rules of the game to avoid thuggery during the forthcoming elections.

The cleergyman also called on state government to come to their rescue by completing all ongoing projects in Ijebuland, particularly the deplorable roads to avoid problems during the rainy season.

In a related development, during a visit to the Awujale, the Ogun East Senatorial candidate on the platform of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Engr. Dr. Deji Ashiru, used the opportunity to pray for Oba Adetona’s good health and promised that Ogun East district would witness infrastructural development if voted into office.

A former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, also admonished all at the event to seek for the good of the Ogun State and Nigeria.

Some of the dignitaries at the palace of Oba Adetona included, Otunba Subomi Balogun, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Dr. Sunny Kuku, Chief Deji Osibogun, Chief Bisi Rodipe, Obas from Ijebuland, amongst others.

Also speaking at the event, aged men and women as well as youths eulogised the monarch for his concerted efforts at fostering peace in his domain and beyond.

The event was organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in Ijebuland.