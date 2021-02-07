The Commissioner for Environment and Petroleum of Imo State, Hon. Ikay V. Njoku has assured youths of Oboama Nguru, Aboh Mbaise LGA that the shared prosperity government of Imo State, driven by his excellency, Sen Hope Uzodinma, will support the next edition of Tony Awusaku’s Soccer competition, to encourage the youths to make the best use of the 2nd edition of the very well organised annual competition.

He made the assertion while presenting the trophy to the winners of the competition, Umuoma Oboama FC who beat Amaku Oboama FC to come tops of the ‘world cup-styled’ tournament. He commended the sponsors of the annual event, Sir Tony Awusaku and his wife, Truddy, for their sacrifice and commitment to youth empowerment and for adding flavour to the Christmas season entertainment in their community.

He emphasised the need to support the well-meaning government of Sen. Hope Uzodinma who is already making conspicuous impact in various sectors.

While decorating the players with medals, the chairman of the Imo State Referees Association commended the sponsors for insisting that international best standard is used for the tournament, especially the use of graded officials and security men. Dr. Success Anyanwu.

Other dignitaries who took turns to hand over the golden glove, golden boot and the Most Valuable Player awards include community and political leaders in Aboh Mbaise LGA of Imo State, Chief Charles Ogu, Hon. Vitalis Onuoha, Nze Julian Nwaogu, High Chief Chimezie Njoku and the Councillor representing the Ward, Hon. P.C.K. Iheme

The celebrations was rounded off at the country home of the sponsors, Sir & Lady Tony Awusaku with a carnival-like entertainment of guests and fans.