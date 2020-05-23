Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The recent repeal of salaries and pensions of former governors and deputy governors of Imo State by Governor Hope Uzodimma has continued to receive commendations by former public officers in the state.

Former Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) National President Professor Ukachukwu Awuzie is the latest to add his voice to that of stakeholders who have lauded the action of the governor, praising Uzodinma as ‘selfless’ and a ‘true statesman’.

Speaking to Sunday Sun on the development, Prof Awuzie noted that the law will help to reduce the aspirations of those he described as desperate public office seekers and also ensure genuine leadership.

According to Awuzie, ‘I think it’s in line with his goal of shared prosperity. He has been selfless and is now extending it to his deputy, Speakers, even when he knows he is a future beneficiary, now denying himself of such opportunity. He is not campaigning to be a governor, he is already a governor.

‘Imagine, every four years, they change cars, yet they can’t afford to pay workers gratuity. I think what he has done is a lesson for us. He wants to reduce the clamour for politicians aspiring to be governors, some of them go there to steal, after stealing they still want salaries or pension that will take care of them for their entire life at the expense of the poor masses.

‘So, I think he is selfless and a true statesman and this shows the love he has for his people. It’s quite commendable. His action has portrayed that of a true leader who has the interest of his people at heart. He has not come to enrich himself,’ Awuzie said.