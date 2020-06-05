Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former national president of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Professor Ukachukwu Awuzie has been appointed as Chairman of the Committee for the establishment of University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Umuagwo.

Awuzie according to a press statement by the chief press secretary/media adviser to Governor Hope Uzodimma, Oguwuike Nwachukwu, heads other members drawn from the academia and they are expected to submit their report in six weeks.

Other members of the Committee are Prof. Victor C. Kogah, Prof. Basil O. Nwosu, Prof. Vitalis C. Nwulu, Barr. T. I. Igwe (Secretary), Dr. Aloy Ojilere, Engr. Prof. K. B. Oyoh, Prof. Chiedozie C. Eze, and Mr. Uwandu Uzoma (Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education).

Governor Uzodimma inaugurated the Committee on Friday at the Sam Mbakwe Executive Council Chambers, urging them to work towards ensuring that the university takes off with others during the next academic session.

Governor Uzodimma told the committee that when the University takes off, it will provide the educational and employment needs of the people of Imo State.

Prior to the inauguration, Governor Uzodimma had played host to traditional rulers and leaders from Ohaji/Egbema who came to thank him for the decision to have Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo changed to University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences.

While responding after their inauguration, Prof. Awuzie promised that the panel will submit its report in six weeks just as the governor assured of government’s support to enable them do a thorough job.

Earlier on Thursday when Governor Uzodimma went on a tour of facilities at the proposed site of the University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, he expressed the preparedness of the state for a take-off of the university in the next academic session.

Rounding-off the inspection tour at the Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo, the governor told the media that the facilities on ground were more than enough for any university to start.

Governor Uzodimma noted that Imo State has already got the National Universities Commission’s (NUC) license for the Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo, to operate as a university, hence, he visited to access the available facilities.

He, however, emphasized that there may be initial challenges of appropriate staff in terms of qualification, standards of academic and non-academic staff, yet maintained that the need for a second university owned by the state as necessary, adding that it will go a long way in reducing the burden on the present Imo State University and foray of Imo children seeking admission into the university.

The governor also announced that soon an implementation committee will be inaugurated to consider and implement the reports submitted by the Visitation Panel to Imo Polytechnic, Umuagwo.

He explained that the committee will scrutinize the staff nominal roll of the polytechnic, recommend those qualified to migrate to the university while leaving others to continue as staff and management of the polytechnic.

Governor Uzodimma reassured all that the arrangement will be a “win-win” situation where no one will lose out as those who will upgrade their qualification in future will as well have the opportunity to migrate to the university as staff.