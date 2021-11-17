An apex leader in Imo State, Aaron Onyedikachi Awuzie, is dead.

He was a member of the Imo State Elders Council and Commissioner in the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission. He was 82.

Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim disclosed that the burial rites for the apostle general would begin on Friday, November 26, 2021 in Oguta Local Government Area.

‘’There will be a Service of Songs at Awuzie’s compound, Umuomi, Agwa at 4pm while social night (Feast of Praise) will begin from 9pm at Umuomi Agwa Primary School field.’’

A statement by the Secretary of the Holy Order, Napo Emuchay, said the remains of the traditional prime minister of Uwaorie-Agwa autonomous community, the Ikemba 1 of Oguta council and member of the Eternal Sacred of the Cherubim and Saraphim, would be interred on Saturday, November 27, 2021 in his hometown, Umuifoegbuleihe Umuomi, Agwa.

A funeral service for Awuzie by the Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim will take place at 11am while a thanksgiving service will hold on Sunday, November 28.

Awuzie, a doctorate degree holder in Business Administration, was director, JackBenny International Limited, Lagos.

Fondly called Abubausu, Awuzie was director, LandTrack Nigeria Limited, Plateau State and manager, Oti and Sons Limited, Edo State.

Meanwhile, Business Mogul, Ekene Igwe, has described the late apostle general as a colossus.

