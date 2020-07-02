As part of efforts to deepen insurance and pension penetration whilst improving investment culture in the country, AXA Mansard has adopted Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code usage as an alternative channel for service consumption.

The USSD code *987# tagged the ‘one code for life’s big issues’, is designed to give users a more convenient way to purchase and manage their AXA Mansard product plans. Users will have easy, quick and convenient channel to buy new products and policies, renew existing policies and make payments for value added services.

Speaking on this initiative, the Chief Digital Officer, AXA Mansard, Bayo Adesanya, said: “The digital world is advancing at a very fast pace, organizations thus need to match the pace of this dynamic world by designing initiatives and creating platforms that allow their consumers to remain at the cutting edge of global digital transformation.

“The USSD code is intended to improve customer experience and reduce turnaround time for all transactions. It enables subscribers to perform various activities which include purchase airtime, payment of utility bills, account opening and account balance check.”

For his part, the Chief Executive Officer, AXA Mansard Investments, Deji Tunde-Anjous said, “The world is rapidly accepting the realities of a remote lifestyle and the onus is on every service provider to ensure customers are met at the point of their need. For us at AXA Mansard Investments, our customers have found the USSD code at these times extremely useful and convenient in making liquidations requests and monitoring their accounts. We will continually seek for ways to create a delightful client experience that enables people better manage their finances.

“With the USSD Code, all the encumbrances associated with premium remittance, liquidation requests and account monitoring have been resolved, giving our clients an exceptional experience at any touch point of our services,” Tunde-Anjous said.