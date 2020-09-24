For proper transformation to continue in a business environment, one must possess capacity in emotional intelligence with the right mental balance, this was the conclusion of speakers who spoke on a webinar themed ‘Transformational leadership in the evolving business environment’ hosted by AXA Mansard Insurance Plc.

The webinar which was hosted to support human capital development among brokers focused on salient topics such as transformational leadership, emotional intelligence, mental health awareness and its impact in the industry presently.

Speaking at the forum, the Head of Energy and Emerging Corporates, Akinlolu Akinyele, explained that the event was geared towards improving collaboration with partners in the broking community and thus creating an avenue for the deepening of technical excellence and overall growth of the insurance industry.

The Head Preventives and Wellness unit, AXA Mansard Health Dr. Edeigbini Omokhudu and Principal Consultant and Chief Executive Officer, VTB Consulting Limited, Victor Tamunokuro Briggs, explained mental wellness as a state where one values his or her abilities and can cope with the normal stresses of life.

According to Dr.Edeigbini Omokhudu, when a person is mentally fit he or she can be productive to themselves and the society in general.

He also explained that with every state in life, there can also be a state of disequilibrium or imbalance; and this referred to as mental illness.

He therefore urged brokers to embrace and value emotional intelligence with the right mental balance and this encompasses staying positive, limiting exposure to negative media and news, seeking and developing a support system, engaging in physical and mental exercises and reach out a psychotherapist when they need help.