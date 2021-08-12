By Chiamaka Ajeamo

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, app ‘MyAXA Plus’ has emerged the winner of the most innovative new digital app of the year in the insurance sector at the just concluded Annual Global Business Outlook (GBO) Awards 2021.

Speaking on the award, the Chief Client Officer of the company, Rashidat Adebisi, explained the app allows registered and un-registered users to generate instant quotes of any product; use the BMI calculator; read blog articles; check investment trends and rates; calculate returns on investment; calculate the market value of any car; and contact sales agents for more information.

While thanking the organisers, Adebisi said: “Our team is set to work with all stakeholders to continuously provide superior customer experience and to develop more innovative and value-adding products and services that will serve the changing needs of customers. This is premised on our purpose, which is to act for Human progress by protecting what matters.”

She said “the app offers features of protection as Nigerians buy health and life insurance policies to secure loved ones from unforeseen circumstances. Customers can make claims on their insurance policy, enabling fast reporting of incidents and payment of claims by the company and book hospital visits.

“They can also pre-book hospital visits, reducing their wait time while also getting faster access to specialist consultations. Investors, whether with a high or low-risk appetite can find the right investment options on the app.

“Users can make informed decisions by checking the market rates and trends before investing funds, reading articles by experts, and interacting with a robo-advisor that uses information provided by the customers to suggest the right products and insurance cover in seconds.

“We thank our highly esteemed customers for this prestigious award, the need to improve their experience and delight them drives the passion to enhance our services and engagement platforms. MyAXA Plus has been received because it provides a much improved, seamless, and satisfying experience. The users are at the heart of every feature and action on the app.”

