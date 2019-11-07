Maduka Nweke

AXA Mansard, a member of AXA, has received the 2019 Nigerian Finance Innovation Award for the most innovative insurance company of the year.

This is even as the company’s CEO, Mr. Kunle Ahmed, also emerged as the insurance CEO of the year.

The Nigeria Finance Innovation Awards, now in its fifth year, recognises the accomplishments of financial executives and organisations for their financial leadership and contributions to their companies’ and industry growth.

The annual awards rewards success, growth and innovations of finance executives and their team’s efforts towards its organisations sustainability while showcasing excellent work that has been rendered by firms that provided them with the services, support and technology that enabled their success.

In a statement by AXA Mansard to mark this achievement, Mr. Kunle Ahmed said, “AXA Mansard remains committed to empowering people live better lives. Our deep yearnings to continuously find solutions for our customers’ pain points led to the need for innovation in the products and services we offer to our customers and the way these services are delivered. It is therefore very rewarding to be the recipient of this award”.

Chief Customer and Marketing Officer, Mrs. Jumoke Odunlami, also noted that the company is very privileged to have visionary leaders, and that the receipt of the Insurance CEO of the year award is a testament to this. We are excited and we celebrate with our CEO Mr. Kunle Ahmed.

AXA Mansard offers Life as well as Property & Casualty insurance products and services to individuals and institutions across Nigeria. The Company also offers asset/investment management services, health insurance solutions and pension fund administration through its three subsidiaries – AXA Mansard Investments Limited, AXA Mansard Health Limited and AXA Mansard Pensions Limited respectively.