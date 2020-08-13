AXA Mansard Health Limited, a Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) arm of the AXA Mansard Group, says it has continued to prove its leading dynamics by introducing healthcare initiatives to better serve and engage its customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The firm said that as an evolving HMO, it came up with initiatives that cut across drug pickups, health talk and webinar series for the corporate customers.

“With over 75 pharmacies partnership across Nigeria, AXA Mansard Health Limited initiative to make medication easily accessible to the enrolees and limit unnecessary exposure to the corona virus became the new normal as we all stay safe and keep social distance.

“Enrolees with chronic illnesses can pick up their medications monthly from the pharmacy instead of going to the hospitals for refills. “After talking to a doctor on our telemedicine app, they can also pick up medications prescribed; the enrolee can walk into any of our partners with a prescription and enrolee card to be attended to.

AXA Mansard Health added that it went virtual on their series and health talk with topic springing from mental wellness, Covid-19, sedentary lifestyle, hypertension, and hepatitis to educate its customers.

“With 99 per cent engagement with our customers, these topics were uniquely selected based on: data from the claims pool per organization where we suggest what topics will be most pertinent to their staff, their choice based on their own internal processes where we offer them a list of topics from the pool and then they pick based on their own decision making process.

In his statement, the Head of Preventive Health and Wellness, Dr Edeigbini Omokhudu, said that all feedbacks from enrolees have been great and that the customers loved the delivery and structure, as this has helped the company engage and know its customers better.