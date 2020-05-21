AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, in helping to cushion the financial pressure of the pandemic on its customers, has announced a two-week free insurance cover on all renewals of its comprehensive motor insurance policy.

According to AXA, all its motor insurance customers will receive a two-week free insurance cover upon the next renewal of their policy and this offer commenced on May 1, 2020 and will run till December 31, 2020.

The company explained in a statement that upon renewal, customers will pay for 11.5 months while cover will be given for 12 months. The allotted premium for the two weeks is to be deducted from the amount to be paid as premium.

Speaking about this initiative, the Chief Executive Officer, AXA Mansard Insurance, Kunle Ahmed, said: “We understand that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on many Nigerians beyond just their physical or mental wellbeing. To provide support to our customers during this unprecedented time, the company has decided to subsidize the premium payable by our motor insurance customers, while they get the full benefits of the cover purchased.”

Ahmed added that “the company offers a variety of motor insurance options that fit individual’s needs as a woman, man or parent. With its flexible payment option, first responder service and 24/7 contact centre support, The First Responder Service is an initiative that provides immediate assistance to customers on AXA Mansard’s retail motor insurance plan right at the scene of an accident. AXA Mansard gives you rest of mind as you drive your valuable cars.

“We implore all our customers to seize this opportunity to enjoy the benefits of total coverage while saving some money to attend to other personal needs. As we continue to fight this global pandemic, you can continue to count on the dedication and support of the AXA Mansard team to ensure we provide valuable assistance during these trying times and beyond.”

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc offers life and non-life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions across Nigeria while also offering asset/investment management services, medical insurance solutions and pension fund administration through its three subsidiaries: AXA Mansard Health Limited, AXA Mansard Investments Limited and AXA Mansard Pensions Limited. AXA Mansard Insurance plc is rated B+ by A.M. Best (2020) for Financial Strength.