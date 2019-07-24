Maduka Nweke

In order to fully engage the community in FESTAC, Lagos and its environs, AXA Mansard, held a two-day event at the Festival Mall, FESTAC.

The event held from Saturday July 13 to Sunday, July 14, 2019. It was an avenue for the company to meet, engage and create lasting relationships with members of the community. The company also seized the opportunity to sensitise members of the community about its presence in Festival Mall, FESTAC which further strengthens its fast-growing presence nationwide and offers a location for customer-support, interaction, and engagement in FESTAC and its environs. The event of the day included outdoor games, a raffle draw, free health checks, and many more side attractions.

“We are delighted to let the world know that we are present at Festival Mall, FESTAC,” said Kunle Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer at AXA Mansard. “This location brings us closer to our esteemed clients in FESTAC and its environs and to will increase our interaction with them and enhance our understanding of their specific needs with a view to developing bespoke solutions,” she added.

The welcome centre is open to walk-in customers on weekdays between the hours of 9 am and 6 pm and on weekends between 10 am and 6 pm on Saturday and from 12 pm to 6 pm on Sunday. This creates an enabling environment for customers to discuss with the company’s team of highly-qualified staff and have their exact needs met.

“It was really exciting to meet with our new and existing customers, partners, colleagues and friends at the event and to celebrate with them our unwavering commitment to providing continuous innovations and unparalleled service to our customers,” Ahmed concluded.