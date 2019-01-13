Job Osazuwa

To enhance customer experience, AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, a member of the AXA Group, has launched the first responder service, to support insured vehicle owners whenever they are involved in road accidents.

The scheme is an initiative meant to provide flexible and efficient claims settlement to customers on the retail motor insurance plan right at the scene of accident and also to provide necessary assistance to the customers.

The aim, according to the company’s Divisional Director, Retail Solutions, Mrs. Rashidat Adebisi, is to reduce turnaround time for service delivery to customers.

With the introduction of the new service, she said customers would have access to trained First Responder Officers, who have been trained to perform the first-responder duties.

She further explained that the responders, who are also members of staff of AXA Mansard and part of the Motor Claims Team, would provide on-the-spot assistance to the customers, assess damage to customers’ vehicles, adjust claims and initiate the claims.

READ ALSO: Crisis rocks NCAA over illegal use of private jets for commercial flights

Adebisi said: “We are delighted to introduce the AXA First Responder service to our vehicle insurance subscribers. Customer experience is very important to us, and we are ensuring that we provide services that would be customer- oriented.

“The service will help our customers to get both service and support at the scene of unwanted situations like road traffic accidents. We assure our customers that they would receive the needed support as they navigate their ways around town.”

In carrying out this service, the responders using power bikes, are expected to arrive at the scene of the accident within 10-30 minutes of the customer’s call. The choice of deploying motorcycles is to surmount the perennial traffic situation in Lagos.

According to her: “With the First Responder service, customers on our vehicle insurance package with vehicles worth N3million, will have access to the FROs, who will provide on-the-spot assistance to them, should they be involved in an accident. This is another benefit of being on the AXA Mansard comprehensive motor insurance plan.

“The FROs will be accessible to customers between the hours of 7:00am and 7:00pm during the weekdays; and access to the service is absolutely free. The service is currently only available on Victoria Island and in Ikoyi, Lekki and Ikeja axis as well as in Surulere area of Lagos.”