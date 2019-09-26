Maduka Nweke

AXA Mansard, a member of the AXA Group, the global leader in insurance and asset management has again partnered Richardson Oil and Gas Limited to organize the PSRG – Richardson Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) Forum. The HSSE Forum is a platform for the meeting of major industry players and HSSE practitioners in various sectors to meet, discuss and analyse issues in Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) practices in Nigeria and relate these with international best practices.

The theme of the just concluded forum held on the 17th & 18th September 2019 at The Convention Centre of the Eko Hotel and Suites and was ‘Global Warming – Real Issues and our Responsibilities’. The event was graced by dignitaries from various sectors of the Nigerian economy; including Oil and Gas, Marine, Security, Manufacturing, Engineering, Finance, Construction, Telecommunications, Health and Insurance sectors.

Commenting on the initiative, the Chief Executive Officer of AXA Mansard, Mr. Kunle Ahmed stated that, “as a global brand in an industry that requires adherence to the highest level of risk management practices, AXA Mansard is delighted to have been a part of this forum. We see it as an excellent channel for industry professionals and experts to come together to learn, discuss current trends and brainstorm about industry challenges and offer practical solutions to Health, Safety, Security and Environment issues.’

A paper titled Project Risk Management; The Role of Insurance was presented at the Forum by Akinlolu Akinyele, AXA Mansard Insurance’s Group Head in charge of Energy & Emerging Corporates. Special Recognition Awards was also presented to AXA Mansard Insurance plc in appreciation of its support towards the success of the 11th anniversary of the forum.

Mr Ahmed concluded that, ‘The 2019 PSRG- Richardson HSSE Forum was indeed an educative and informative event. Not only were beneficial insights into HSSE practices offered, interesting Nigerian content were also shared. AXA Mansard remains dedicated to achieving excellence and international standards in HSSE practices.