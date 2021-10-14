As part of its commitment to protect and ensure a sustainable lifestyle, AXA Mansard Insurance Plc has said it is determined to manage the impact on the environment by reducing resource use while promoting climate change awareness throughout the world.

Speaking at an event tagged ‘AXA Week for Good’, its Chief Customer and Marketing Officer, AXA Mansard, Jumoke Odunlami, said protecting the environment is a major step towards keeping the wellbeing of people and all living creatures.

“As the global Corporate Responsibility (CR) week, we take conscious steps to reduce activities that impact the environment negatively and protect the world we live in. In line with this, the company lined up several activities which it wrapped around the theme ‘Zero Waste and the Importance of Recycling’,

“At the beach clean-up exercise: AXA Mansard’s employees joined other employees worldwide in clean-up activities. Our employees, in partnership with ‘Let’s Do It World’, carried out their clean-up activity in Elegushi Beach, Lagos, with the aim of increasing the cleanliness around the ocean and improving the coastal and ocean ecosystem. The gathered waste items were donated to a recycling company in Lagos for proper use.

“The company also held an open webinar for SMEs and the general public, enlightening them on ‘zero waste and the importance of recycling’. This was a very insightful session, as topics ranging from e-waste usage to income generation through recycling were vastly discussed.

“So, we are using this opportunity to reiterate our commitment to; reduce our energy consumption through a focus on energy efficiency solutions that optimize the usage in our buildings. Reduce our office paper consumption and minimize the use of paper for our marketing and distribution activities whenever allowed by local requirements and regulators.

“Reduce our water consumption in all AXA Mansard’s facilities, Reduce the emissions derived from our business travel by minimising the number of long-distance trips of our employees, stimulating the use of alternative means of communication and seek suppliers that support us in this journey through their solutions and business practices following the guidelines set in our Responsible Procurement Strategy.”

