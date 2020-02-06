In a bid to continually provide top-notch savings and investment solutions to the public, AXA Mansard Investments has collaborated with REACH Technologies to make money market investments more accessible and easier to invest in.

The insurance firm has disclosed that in addition to AXA Mansard’s MyAXA app, the company’s money market fund is now accessible through the REACH app.

Speaking on this development, its Chief Executive Officer, , Mr. Deji Tunde-Anjous, said the firm’s money market fund was identified as the ideal investment fund suitable for deployment on the REACH app adding that, users of the REACH app, can now sign up to the money market fund within the application and access all services related to the fund including account monitoring, making payments and initiating liquidation requests.

“Developing a savings or investments culture is now much easier and achievable using the AXA Mansard money market fund which is now accessible using the REACH app. The money market fund is a highly professionally managed fund which enables a subscriber to access a diversified portfolio of securities, and is also liquid – enabling a subscriber enter and exit conveniently.

“We believe that by collaborating with REACH technologies, we can reach out to many Nigerians who are on their journey to financial freedom and hold their hands in order to achieve their aim.

“Investing allows you to grow your money at a much quicker rate than just leaving it in your bank account. Determine your objectives, the amount of risk you are prepared to take and put your money to work using the AXA Mansard money market fund and other available investments”, he advised.

Speaking on the partnership, Chief Executive Officer of REACH Technologies, Mr. J R Kanu, said: “We have admired the superior performance of AXA Mansard’s funds over the years as well as the professionals leading the company. Thus, when it was time to onboard a funds manager, AXA Mansard was a natural first fit.

“REACH technologies is a transaction informatics company that analyses and interprets Africa’s transaction data to make it valuable to individuals, communities, retailers and brands. Thousands of people use our flagship app, REACH, to manage their finances; people can track their spending, budget smart, get personalised finance tips and obtain small hassle-free loans”, Kanu said.