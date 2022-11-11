By Henry Uche

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, a member of the AXA Group, has won the award for ‘Most outstanding insurance company in Gender Inclusion’ while the ‘Most Outstanding Marketing Professional, Insurance Category’ went to its Chief Customer /Marketing Officer, Jumoke Odunlami at the recently concluded 2022 Women in Marketing & Communications Awards (WIMCA).

WIMCA is the largest gathering of female brands and marketing communications professionals in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa. The annual event aims to recognise and celebrate leading women who have weathered the storms and have risen through the ranks to attain remarkable heights in brands, marketing, and communications industry.

According to the organisers of the event, when it comes to gender inclusion, AXA Mansard occupies a unique position in the insurance sector in Nigeria. From the leadership of the organisation to its commitment to women’s initiatives, noting that AXA Mansard holds the ace when it comes to ensuring access to equal opportunities for the female and male gender.

Speaking on the awards the Chief Executive Officer, AXA Mansard Insurance, Kunle Ahmed, expressed delight that the award was another recognition of the company’s continued commitment to gender diversity and inclusion.

He said: “This is an award like no other, we are glad to be recognised by WIMCA. In our quest to deliver value to all stakeholders, we always focused on engaging the best talents and creating a platform that gives equal opportunities to everyone.

“We are convinced that everyone no matters their gender or preferences must be given equal opportunity, hence we designed our management systems and policies in ways that provide women (and men) with growth opportunities. To be recognised for this is a bonus”.

Commenting on the award, the recipient of the second award, Jumoke Odunlami, said the award again pointed to the women-friendly environment that the organisation has created.

“We are a customer-focused company, so we know that to deliver the best services and products to our customers, the diversity of the male and female gender is essential. So, we had to give the women as many opportunities as any other gender”.

On her award, she mentioned that, “This recognition from WIMCA is welcome and appreciated. Insurance plays a crucial role in the development of economies and many of Nigeria’s problems will be solved if Insurance is fully embraced.