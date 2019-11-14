Maduka Nweke

The 3rd edition of Lagos Kids Mini-Marathon ended November 2, 2019 with AXA Mansard, a member of AXA, the global leader in insurance and asset management, as the official insurance sponsor of the event.

This was even as the company emerged insurance firm of the year.

The event hosted by the St. Saviours School, Ikoyi and themed ‘Active Kids Rock’, saw a marathon kickoff at 7:30 am after an early morning warm up exercise for the kids. There were various categories of the marathon for kids within various age bands. These include the 1.2 km walk for children between the ages of four and six, 1.2 km run for ages seven to eight, 3 km run for ages 9 and 12, and finally, the 5 km run for ages 13 to 15.

The marathon served as an opportunity for the kids to be celebrated and exercise, and for families and friends to share moments together, bond and create lasting memories while inspiring kids to become more physically active from an early age.

Commenting about the event, Mr Emeka Muonaka, Head, Customer Engagement at AXA Mansard Insurance plc said “We are very proud to have been a part once again of another successful edition of the Lagos Kids Mini-Marathon. It is always a pleasure to partner with St. Saviors School to promote fitness and wellness among children.’

Speaking further, Mr Muonaka said, “At AXA Mansard, we understand the importance of wellness and are committed to enshrining a culture of healthy living in our communities. Supporting our children to form a habit of keeping fit from a young age represents one more way we do this. As a leading insurer, we will continue to take a leadership stance in the improvement of health in order to make a difference. We remain resolute in making Nigeria and the world at large a healthier place

Meanwhile, the firm’s award as insurance company of the year from the7th BusinessDay Banks & Other Financial Institutions Award (BAFI), Mr. Yomi Onifade, Chief Operating Officer said “We have our esteemed customers to thank for this prestigious award, as they are the reason, we passionately drive towards executing innovative initiatives. We will continue to focus on putting our customers first in everything we do whilst empowering them to live a better life because we believe that therein lies the secret of our success so far”. The Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Kunle Ahmed, also commented that “This award is a recognition of our commitment to the delivery of superior customer experience whilst maintaining our position as one of the leading insurance company in the country.