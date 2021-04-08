By Chiamaka Ajeamo, [email protected]

As part of its strategy to grow and promote Small and Medium Enterprises(SMEs) in the country, AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, a member of AXA Group, has unveiled a Business Insurance Plan to serve Nigerians better.

According to the insurer, the Business Insurance Plan (BIP) is a one-stop insurance solution that addresses the business risk exposures of SMEs.

It is a pot-pourri of highly beneficial insurance risks management solutions bundled together, including Business Content, Group Personal Accident, SME Life, Health Care, Public Liability, Optional Covers, Professional Indemnity, Comprehensive Motor, Stock and General Conditions.

Speaking at the launch event, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Kunle Ahmed said, “Our aim is to deliver appropriate solutions for SMEs at a competitive price. It is our expectation that this product will enable SMEs hedge risks they face and focus on strategising and growing their businesses knowing that they are protected.

“With 17.4 million SMEs in Nigeria, the role they play in economic growth and development cannot be overemphasised. They are a significant force in reducing unemployment and accelerating GDP growth. We are therefore very excited to be able to provide this innovative solution that ensures they continue to thrive.

“ Every business comes with a certain amount of risk. Although pitfalls and challenges cannot be avoided, they can be mitigated with the proper precautions, planning, and insurance coverage. These risks and pitfalls are what the Business Insurance Plan seeks to address.

“The BIP is available for purchase seamlessly on the Company’s transaction website. www.axamansard.com. Purchases can also be made through sales agents and at any of our offices nationwide”, Ahmed said.

For her part, the Chief Client Officer, Rashidat Adebisi, stated that “the driving force behind the development of this product is AXA’s purpose which is to “Act for human progress by protecting what matters. At AXA Mansard, we care about people and their businesses, therefore we constantly listen, think and innovate.”