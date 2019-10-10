Maduka Nweke

AXA Mansard, a member of AXA, is set to partner with Lagos Mums to hold the 6th edition of its annual Parenting Conference and exhibition on October 12 2019.

The annual event has become an popular platform for mothers to meet, network, share experiences, talk about parenting, discuss ways to achieve work – life balance and many more activities.

“Most people desire to belong to a community of people who share their interests, passions and pain points and mothers are not an exception”, said Mrs. Naomi Aduku, the Head of Business Development, AXA Mansard Pensions Limited.

“It is therefore very exciting for us at AXA Mansard to be partnering with LagosMums for an event which engenders group support and camaraderie among women”, she noted.

In emerging economies like Nigeria, the purchasing power of women is increasing, as well as access to education and higher-level employment. The Woman’s role in the economy is growing as gender differences in labour market participation narrows. They own one-third of the world’s businesses, and according to the ‘SHEforShield’ report done by AXA and IFC in 2015, their average income in emerging markets is increasing by 8.1 per cent a year, versus 5.8 per cent for men. Bringing it home, the trend is pretty much the same.

The Nigerian woman is getting more involved in economic activities. According to the World Bank, the female participation rate has improved from 47.3 per cent in 2003 to 50.43 per cent in 2016.

Aduku concluded by saying, “It is safe to say that women have become an important market for the insurance and financial services sector. Whether as entrepreneurs or heads of household, women now make financial decisions more than they used to.

“Women wn one-third of the world’s businesses, and their average income in emerging markets continues to increase. As such, the financial decisions that women need to make in their journey as professionals, entrepreneurs or business women are very vital and should be properly managed at the start through to their retirement.

“This is why AXA Mansard Pensions is proud to be a part of this event which encourages engagement of women in various works of life. AXA sees women as valuable clients and employees and will continue to be their trusted partner. We look forward to an impactful event.”