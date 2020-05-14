Following its commitment to provide access to quality healthcare services, AXA Mansard Insurance plc, has launched a free primary healthcare drugs and mental health support for all its customers across the country.

The company which disclosed this in a statement added that it also collaborated with one of its subsidiaries; AXA Mansard Health Limited, to unveil other services which are free for all customers within the AXA Mansard Group.

These services are the telemedicine, primary care drugs and the mental health support. According to AXA, the telemedicine service allows customers to virtually visit the hospital and see a doctor from the comfort of their homes through their phones, laptops or tablets devices.

Also, through the service, customers are able to access a platform that connects them with licensed doctors who can consult, diagnose, prescribe medication and make recommendations on medical conditions and treatments. The firm further said the primary care drugs followed consultation via the telemedicine service, customers are eligible to collect primary care medication (subject to limits) at any of their partner pharmacy, thereby ensuring they are not burdened with the financial requirements of accessing good primary care drugs.

Its mental health support on the other hand, permits customers to receive psychological assessment and support via psychological assistance programme over the phone. This is in a bid to address the stress generated throughout the country during this time of crisis, it noted.

Speaking on the development, Chief Client Officer, AXA Mansard, Rashidat Adebisi, said: “We have introduced these services in a bid to ensure our customers are better equipped to sail through the challenges of the current crisis.

“We are aware this crisis is generating stress throughout the country, that is why we want to ensure we relieve the stress on our customers across all our entities in any way we can.

“Since the launch of the telemedicine service, we have received great feedback and hence, our decision to open it to all AXA Mansard customers as well as introduce mental health support to help those that may require it to navigate this challenging period. This mental health support is available through AXA Mansard Health Limited”, Adebisi said.