By Chiamaka Ajeamo

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, a member of the AXA Group and global insurance and asset management organisation, has launched a new mobile application, called ‘MyAXA Plus’, that will enhance speedy service delivery to customers across Nigeria and beyond.

According to the insurer, the new app launch followed the company’s first mobile app in 2017 which underscored its desire to deliver delightful and relevant, cutting-edge financial solutions to its customers and the larger society.

The firm said, “MyAXA Plus has been very well received because it provides a much-improved, seamless, and satisfying experience that puts users at the heart of every feature and action on the app such as to make claims on their insurance policies, enabling fast reporting of incidents and payment of claims by the company.

“Also, to book hospital visits, HMO customers of AXA Mansard can receive care at over 1,700 hospitals, and with MyAXA Plus, they can also pre-book hospital visits, reducing their wait time while also getting faster access to specialist consultations.”

AXA further added that the app would also allow customers to be able to renew their insurance policies by providing their car plate number on the app, adding that they could also renew their motor insurance policies within a few minutes.

Commenting on this development, the Chief Digital Innovation Officer, AXA Mansard, Bayo Adesanya, said, “After launching the first of its kind MyAXA mobile app which gave customers a consolidated, single point of access to their general and life insurance; health insurance; assets and savings accounts in 2017, our team set out to build a more advanced solution to further empower customers to achieve their financial goals and access quality healthcare, wherever and however they choose.

“We are committed to achieving the singular goal of putting our customers first, in this instance, by building an app that incorporates their feedback on desired features and improvements, as well as including other market-leading innovations. We urge our existing and future customers to start using MyAXA Plus today.”

