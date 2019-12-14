For Olujoye Ayodeji, the founder and creative director of popular clothing line, AY Stitches, he is always on the cusp of cutting-edge trends and constantly keeps up on current fashion tastes. The creative entrepreneur’s fashion know-how is not just limited to creating but to every phase of designing to the final finishing. And many fashion-forward personalities have experienced his bespoke designs. But last Saturday, he finally hosted scores of fashion enthusiasts, celebrities and who-is-who in the society who were on the roll call to witness the grand opening of his ultra modern fashion house in Surulere, Lagos.

The new facility, which includes his brand flagship store where various ready- to-wear beautiful outfits, unique design and style were showcased for their numerous patrons as well as his mini-factory. Ayodeji, who is also the brand’s creative director, was filled with joy and gratitude to God as he ushered his guests inside the store to see the loads of latest designs on the rack.

The popular fashion designer has been in the fashion industry for more than two decades with his AY Stitches brand cater to the fashion needs of hundreds of both the upper crust and the middle class in the society including notable Nollywood stars. His outfit also handles industrial wears including uniforms. Spotlight gathered that because of his vast experience, the seasoned fashion entrepreneur has opened a training school to transfer skill to upcoming fashion entrepreneurs to learn both the art and business of fashion.