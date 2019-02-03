From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River State has been thrown into mourning following the death of a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Paul Adah.

The late Adah represented Obudu/Obanlikwu/Bekwara Federal

Constituency at the lower chamber of the National Assembly between 2003 and 2011.

A family source disclosed that the deceased, days to his demise, complained of severe headache and fever but was not serious to have taken his life.

The source said he slept last night and didn’t wake up this (Saturday) morning.

At the time of filing this report, his remains have been deposited at the Navy hospital Calabar.

He hailed from Betukwel community in Obudu and was also a former NDDC Commissioner representing Cross River State.

Expressing sadness over the death of the former PDP chieftain, Governor Ben Ayade , who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Media/Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Ita, said: “It is disheartening to lose a personality as Hon. Paul at the time his services and contributions were needed most by Cross Riverians.

“He was a detribalised politician, a statesman and a selfless politician who devoted his entire life trying to uplift humanity.”

“ In the light of the above, I am personally withdrawing for two days from all campaigns of any sort as a mark of honour for a brother as Paul.” Also mourning Adah’s death, the Cross River APC Acting Chairman, Mr John Ochala, he said: “It is with a very heavy heart that I announce the death of our dear brother and friend, Rt. Hon. Paul Adah.”

Urging party members to emulate the virtues of late Adah, Ochala directed all party chapters to fly their flags at half masts just as he announced the suspension of all campaign programmes for Saturday and Sunday.