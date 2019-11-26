Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River has approved the appointment of Odey Oyama, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as interim chairman of the state anti-deforestation task-force.

The appointment, which was announced by the governor’s Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, is with immediate effect.

The release stated that the approval of the interim task-force was to enforce the anti-deforestation policy of the government.

“The new interim task-force has Oyama as chairman with the 18 heads of local government administration (HOLGA) as members.

The governor warned that any HOLGA that allows illegally logged woods to pass through his or her local government area, will face termination from the local government service.