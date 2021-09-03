From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has signed into law two bills passed by the State House of Assembly that grant autonomy to both the state legislature and judicial arms of government.

The two bills are Legislative Fund Management and Other Matters and Judicial Fund Management and Other Matters.

With this new laws, all money due to the House of Assembly and Judiciary for capital and recurrent expenditure shall be paid by the Accountant-General into the their accounts in monthly instalments, in accordance with provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

While signing the bill into law at Exco Chambers of Governo’s Office; Ayade stated that the bills were very important in the life of his administration, explaining that it is a win for the APC-led government.

He commended the lawmakers for their cooperation and collaboration which have made it possible for the administration to record some achievements and cement the cordial relationship between the executive and the legislature.

Speaking shortly after signing the bill into law, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Eteng Jonah Williams, commended his colleagues of the 9th Assembly, saying “under my leadership we have recorded giant strides in the quality of bills passed and assented to by the Governor.

“We have made history with this signing into law today, it is my strong conviction that we will continue to work as partners for the growth and progress of our dear state and the good people of Cross River,” he noted.

