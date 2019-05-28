.The executive Governor of cross river state prof Ben Ayade-led administration will do everything possible to re-position the Cross River state primary health care development Agency for effective and efficient delivery of services to Crossivarians.

prof Ivara Esu stated this at the 2019 Cross river state primary health care development Agency Dinner and Award Night held at channel view hotel Calabar, on Monday night.

The Governor, who was represented by his deputy prof Ivara Esu commended the DG CRSPHCDA DR Betta Edu “ I am impressed by your exceptional performances in carrying out your duties professionally as such you deserve to be promoted,’’ He said.

He also noted that CRSPHCDA had worked against all odds to drive the government’s agenda in its efforts to meet the needs of Crossivarians.

He, therefore, challenged them to continue to work hard so as to achieve meaningful results in the implementation of the agenda of the State Government aimed at uplifting the quality of life of all citizens and achievement of Universal Health Coverage.

The Governor who was represented by the Deputy Governor and Chairman Immunisation Taskforce in Cross River State , Prof Ivara Ejemot Esu read riot act to all health workers noting that henceforth the will be held accountable for every death occurring in any Primary Health Center or Community in Cross River State.

According to him, it is a very significant night in the last four years in the health sector where labor and hard work is rewarded.

Also Speaking, the solution architect of Cross River State, Rt. Hon John Gaul Lebo who received an award of excellence said domestication of primary healthcare in Cross River State was to make quality and accessible healthcare closer to the people in grassroots. He noted that the was no better recipient of the award than sterling healthcare workers who provide services even in time of crises and communal war.

While receiving an award of honour, on behalf of the state ministry of Health as best supporting MDA, Commissioner for Health, Dr Inyang Asibong describe the performance of Cross River State healthcare delivery as phenomenal especially in reducing maternal and newborn mortality, HIV prevalent and quakery. She lauded the recipients for their steadfast and commitment to healthcare delivery.

Earlier Speaking, Director General of Cross River State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Betta Edu who was equally honoured with Award of meritorious services and sterling performance said the essence of the night gathering was to honour those who have sacrificed their effort, time and energy for the betterment of primary healthcare in Cross River State and to officially inaugurate the Local Government Healthcare Authorities with the declaration of maternal and child emergency in all PHC and communities.

According to her, the award cut across those who died in active services (post hummus award), best performing retirees, Primary Healthcare Coordinators with best sterling performance, best PHC performing Local Government Area, Best Healthcare worker, Best Agency Staff and management staff, Most supportive development partners and supporting HOLGA in Primary Healthcare.

His Excellency, Senator Prof Ben Ayade later unveil and launched the Cross River State Minimum service package for Primary Healthcare and inaugurated the local government health authorities Directors.

Development Partners such as UNICEF, WHO, UNFPA, ECEWS, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Pathfinders, NLC Chairman, were all given awards & certificate of appreciation for their support and drive to the improvement of primary healthcare in Cross River State.

The deputy governor commended the organisers of the event especially DG CRSPHCDA DR Betta Edu, adding that such events served as a morale booster to workers,.he said Passion pay a lot to any laydown vision.