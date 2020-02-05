The Cross River State Governor, Sir Benedict Ayade, has began immediate revamping and equipping of the Ugep general hospital in the Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State with facilities to make the hospital more effective and responsive to the health needs of the people.





The Obol Lopon of Ugep HRM Obol Ofem Eteng; paramount ruler of Yakurr has lauded the Digital Governor Sen Ben Ayade on his outstanding performance in the state. He said that General Hospital Ugep is very strategic as it caters for the health needs of over 500,000 persons in the central part of the state. He noted that this is one of our biggest referral health facility in the center part of the state and this intervention was timely “ Governor Ayade loves Yakurr people and he has always improved our lots over time. We sincerely thank him”

Governor Ayade at several instances had said that “My administration has shown commitment and the greatest support for health care and disease control. We have instituted preventive and control measures against the outbreak of diseases like Lassa fever, Cerebral Meningitis, cholera, diarrhea, among others.

“Support for maternal and child health; immunisation, etc will be sustained in our communities, and we will ensure that the gains made in the area of public health is sustained and surpassed through the state health insurance scheme; which is a social scheme where a stronger brother gives a weaker brother a shoulder to lean on. We will not leave anyone behind, this is the true essence of humanity”



The Commissioner for Health, Dr.Betta Edu, said the Governor is committed to the upgrade of general Hospitals in final preparation for the roll-out of Ayade care health insurance scheme.

Governor Ayade pledged to ensure the extension of health services to all nooks and crannies of Cross River State to reach the poor, vulnerable and down-trodden in furtherance of the administration’s policy thrust on health.

The Commissioner for Health confirmed that the state government in collaboration with partners will continue to participate in all national and state programmes, including advocacy campaigns, health promotion, immunisation plus days, integrated measles campaigns, malaria programs, maternal newborn and child health weeks, as well as Other disease Eradication Campaign.

Dr.Betta said Governor Ayade’s intervention in the area of health attacking quick wins are already producing results, stressing that the state was moving towards the direction of medical tourism to attract visitors on health ground and boost the state’s economy, given the prevailing sanity and adequate conducive security situation.