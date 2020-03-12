Opposition parties in Cross River State, under the aegis of Conference of Nigerian political parties (CNPP), have congratulated Governor Ben Ayade on his recent award as the Independent Newspapers Man of the Year on Agro-Industrialisation.

In a congratulatory message to the governor by Sunday Michael and Castro Ezama, state chairman and publicity secretary respectively, CNPP described the award as well-deserved and a testimony of Ayade’s efforts at poverty eradication.

“On behalf of the opposition parties in Cross River State, we congratulate you on your well-deserved emergence as Agro-Governor of the Year by Independent Newspapers.

“The award is a testimony of your drive and passion to take millions out of poverty to a place of comfort,” the body said.

The opposition parties commended the governor for staying focused even in the face of daunting challenges.