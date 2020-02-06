Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari will later this month commission a number of industries built by his administration.

The governor made the disclosure in Calabar, recently.

Ayade has consistently maintained that the key trust of his administration is the rapid industrialisation of the state as well as building of socio-economic infrastructural projects.

President Buhari’s February visit to Cross River will be the third since taking office in 2015 in connection with the governor’s projects.

Few weeks after assuming office in 2015 the president visited the state to perform the groundbreaking of the 274 kilometre superhighway highway linking the state with the northern parts of the country.

President Buhari was again in Cross River in June 2018 to commission the multi-billion naira automated Calabar Rice seeds and seedlings factory built by the Ayade administration.

Ayade on the president’s impending third visit to the state, revealed that the president will “commission the Cala Chika, a frozen chicken factory which processes 24,000 birds per day, he is commissioning the feed mill, he is commissioning the instant noodles factory which is one of the biggest noodles factories in Nigeria. In addition, he is also going to commission the fertilizer plant.”

The governor further disclosed that while in the state, the president will also flag off a new agro-economic empowerment scheme for the youths, known as G-Money or Green Money.