From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River has challenged the youths in the state to believe in their destiny.

The governor, who made the charge in Calabar during a Youth Summit organised by APC Youths in the state on Saturday, said that it is high time the youths believed in themselves as nobody can change their destiny apart from God.

“Don’t be intimidated by the circumstances of your birth. Always put your mind above your problem because it is by so doing that your body will follow,” he said.

“Nigeria has made much progress but it’s not noticeable because young people have not been brought into governance.

“My belief in the youths is unshaken and I am going create an expansionist programme to accommodate more youths. I will also create a social welfare programme for the youths and I challenge them to always think big and stay on the part of morality.”

Earlier in his remarks, state chairman of the APC, Alphonsus Ogar Eba, said youths in the state are ready to assume more leadership positions.

He added that the governor has put food on the table of over 7000 youths and this has helped secured the future of generations unborn.

Also speaking, the chairman of the local organising committee for the event, Oden Ewa, said the summit was the first of its kind in the state.

He added that it was put together to appreciate the governor for his youth inclusive policies.