Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has commended the people for sustaining their interest in Carnival Calabar.

Ayade, who made the commendation at the Mellinium Park in Calabar during the commencement of the second dry run ahead of this year’s festivities, said the government will play its part towards making the annual event better.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Ivara Esu, said because of the enthusiasm shown by the people in the festival, the government would ensure the Carnival Calabar continues to grow as it has been getting bigger and better.

Speaking on this year’s theme, ‘Humanity’, he urged the people to treat one another with dignity as human beings as the band leaders will do their best to give interpretation to the theme.

“This year’s theme as you know is humanity and the band leaders are doing their best to give interpretation to this theme.

“We have to think of our fellow human beings and be nice to one another. Treat every human being as a human because that is really what it means to be human.

“If you decide to treat people shabbily, there is a way you too will be treated shabbily,” the governor said.

House of Assembly Speaker, Eteng Williams, pledged to partner the commission in the area of budgetary provision.

He also pledged to work in concert with the state executive to make the event the biggest Carnival ever staged in the state.