The Cross River State governor, Professor Ben Ayade has commended the people of the state for sustaining their interest in Carnival Calabar.

Professor Ayade, who made this known at the Mellinium Park in Calabar during the commencement of the second dry run ahead of this year’s festivities, said the government is pleased by this and will play it’s part towards making the annual event better.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Prof Ivara Esu, said because of the enthusiasm shown by the people in the festival the government would ensure that the Carnival Calabar continues to grow as it has been getting bigger and better.

Speaking on this year’s theme which is humanity, he urges the people to treat each other with dignity as human beings as the band leaders will do their best to give interpretation to the theme.

“This year’s theme as you know is humanity and the band leaders are doing their best to give interpretation to this theme.

“We have to think of our fellow human beings and be nice to one another. Treat every human being as a human because that is really what it means to be human.

“If you decide to treat people shabily, there is a way you too will be treated shabily, if not now, later”, the governor stated.

On his part, the speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly,. Hon Eteng Williams, pledged to partner with the commission in the area of budgetary provision.

He also pledged to work in concert with the state executive to make this year’s event the biggest Carnival ever staged in the state.

Earlier, the chairman of the Cross River State Carnival Commission, Gab Onah, said this year’s dry run is another milestone in the cycle of Carnival Calabar 2019.

He said the bikers dry run has simultaneously been flagged off and Carnival Calabar has become a platform to show how cultural events are organised in the country.

Judex Okoro, Calabar