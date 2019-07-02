Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has called for a review of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) master plan if the oil-rich Niger Delta region is to witness real growth.

Ayade stated this in Calabar when the management of the commission, led by its acting Managing Director, Prof. Nelson Brambaifa, paid him a courtesy call recently.

The governor said very little has been achieved by way of development under the current master plan.

He said the masterplan even as inadequate as it is, has not been “implemented in truth, kind, action and in words.”

He therefore, called for a major review of the master plan to reflect the realities and the need of the states.

The governor also urged the commission to deviate from the culture whereby governors in the region are not carried along when contracts are being awarded.

“As governor, I have the superintending and overriding power over the land in Cross River which I hold in trust for the people.

“Therefore, by the provisions of the law, I have the powers to stop any project in this state. It is part of the constitutional provisions under the NDDC Act that the NDDC will have regular meetings with the various stakeholders, including the governors that form part of the governing board.

“As I speak, I am not aware of or have I received any official letter inviting me and my colleagues for a meeting.

“We are not interested in deciding who gets the job, but we would ask our works department to be part of supervision to ensure quality is adhered to at all times. I say this so that you don’t make the mistakes of the past.”

He decried the treatment of Cross River State by the commission, saying the story of the state “has been that of melancholy. We have been reduced to want in body, soul and spirit.

“In sociology, any child who has very little and the other one has more, a mother is allowed to take from the one that has more and give to the one that has little.

“In NDDC, it is the states that have more money that are allocated bigger projects. It is not African.

“It is inhuman and inconsistent with the core principles of Kantianism that I know. In all honesty, we have structured a society for aggressive rebellion.”

He, therefore, pleaded that the state be treated fairly, especially “when one considers the fact that we have a land mass of over 21,000 square kilometres, larger than the entire Niger Delta.”