Ayade gives ex-aides 78 hrs to return their official vehicles

Judex Okoro, Calabar

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River has ordered all former aides to return official vehicles in their possession within 78 hours or face public embarrassment.

Ayade had on May 28, dissolved the state executive councils after a valedictory session as well as all appointees.

At the meeting, he had promised to cut down of the size of his cabinet and other appointments to enable him execute some key projects.

It was barely after the Chief of Staff, Hon Martin’s Orim, had issued a statement directing all government appointees to return their officials vehicles within 78 hours to his office or risk embarrassment by law enforcement agents.

The appointees include all former commissioners, Special Advisers, Special Assistants and other appointees of the Cross River State government including chairmen and members of commissions, board, agencies, governing councils and LG security council chairmen who were issued vehicles.

According to the statement, “they are hereby directed to return same to the office of the Chief of staff to the governor within 78 hours. The affected persons are advised to promptly comply with the directive to avoid embarrassment by law enforcement agents.”

But some of the former commissioners, who spoke to our correspondent expressed disappointment at the government for issuing such a public statement because they certainly would return the vehicles.

They described the Chief of Staff directive as not only insulting, but an attempt to brand them as “looters” of government property which could pitch them against the public.

One of the former commissioners, who didn’t want his name in print, said: “I was surprised that such a statement could be sent out from the office of chief of staff when we know what to do. It is a subtle way of giving us a bad name a few days after we left office.”