Judex Okoro, Calabar

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has inaugurated the first one million tree planting exercise in Calabar, saying that 58% of forest covering entire Nigeria is in the entire state.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Green Carnival at Zoo Garden in Calabar on Tuesday, Ayade said the campaign is to ensure that one million trees are planted in the state in support of the Superhighway project.

The Governor said: “I can tell you that 58% of the trees covering Nigeria are found in Cross River. With our efforts today, we are spinning it up to 68%. The question we are to ask what is the world doing for Cross River State?

“We, therefore, want the entire world to acknowledge the fact this state has shut down all activities to participate in the tree planting campaign. About one million trees to be planted by the state government would serve as a justification for the about 28,000 tress bulldozed down by the state government during its course of landscaping for construction of superhighway project.

“And it was in his quest to increase the vegetation of Cross River State where trees cut down for one reason or the other is to be replaced,” he stated.

According to him, it was for the purpose of this exercise that about N100m was earmarked in this year’s budget to cater for planting of trees, disclosing that the amount would be increased to N500m in next year’s budget.

“I made a budget of N100m for this year to take care of planting of trees, I promised to get the same budget increased to N500m. I called on young Cross Riverians to plant, raise seedlings so

And to show how serious the exercise is, the Governor said the government has set aside the sum of N5m to reward any of the ministries Department/Agency MDA’s that come first in the tree planting.

Ayade said, “We have put aside 40,000 seedlings anywhere you find yourself please plant a tree. We are going to clean the air because it is the trees that cleanse the air.”

Also speaking at the event, the Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezia ikpeazu, commended Ayade for the initiative that protects the future of the state.

Ikpeazu said: “The N1m tree planting exercise embarked upon by Gov. Ben Ayade would help in placing the state in the global map of climate change.”