Judex Okoro, Calabar

As part of COVID-19 palliatives, the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has inaugurated the Anti-Tax Agency with a mandate to ensure the poor, low income earners and peasant farmers enjoy tax holiday.

He insisted that the poor must be protected in furtherance of the state tax exemption law.

Ayade handed down the mandate while inaugurating members of the agency at Government House, Calabr on Tuesday.

The members include Emma Isong as chairman, Julius Ada, secretary, John Ekpenyong and Patricia Olom as members.

Frowning at the activities of illegal tax consultants, he said they imposed unnecessary tax on the poor and vulnerable and urged members of the agency to immediately swing into action.