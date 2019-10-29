Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade, yesterday swore in members of the State Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Ayade, who was represented by his deputy, Ivara Esu, charged members of the commission to be forthright in their conduct.

“We trust that the same way you have always been forthright in your duties, some of you as retired judges of the High Court, some of you as members of the Bar, that you will continue to serve the state, especially on this particular way so that we continue to have a smooth, well-managed and well run JSC.

“You have all been chosen very carefully based on your tract records and your performances in the state and everywhere in the nation. You have just been called to continue with that service, it is a specialised service and mainly to the state judiciary,” the governor said.

Responding, retired Justice Obojor-Ogar said: “We are determined not to betray the confidence you have reposed in us,” adding that, “we will not betray the confidence by applying ourselves assiduously to the ethics of the commission.”