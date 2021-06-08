More accolades continue to come the way of Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, following his movement to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Expressing excitement at Governor Ayade’s movement, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Cross River stands to reap the fruits of the governor’s movement to the APC in the long run.

Beaming with joy, while speaking on the sidelines of the award of the Governor of the Year on Agro-Industrialisation on Ayade by the Blueprint newspapers at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, last week, Shehu said: “I will just say we are excited about his coming to the APC.”

The president spokesman, who said the governor has a lot to bring to the table, noted that Ayade is a man of huge intellectual capacity and “I think in terms of governance, he is the best.

“The president has been to Cross River a couple of times. We went with the president and we saw the very innovative things he is doing with agriculture and all of that. So, it is a big plus for APC and we are quite pleased that he has joined us.”

On the governor of the Year awarded to Ayade, Shehu said Ayade merited it, saying, “all the awards are merited. So, I congratulate him. I will tell him he is material for national politics beyond Cross River.”