Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, yesterday, met with the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, at Loius Edet House, Police headquarters Abuja.

Ayade said the visit was necessary to further explore modalities towards ensuring a safer Cross River.

The governor, who congratulated the IGP on his recent appointment by President Buhari as the substantive head of the Nigeria Police, also observed that Baba was a sterling cop with commensurate experience and distinctive qualities needed to police today’s Nigeria.

He reiterated that Cross River was mostly a peaceful state, adding that “making the state a zero crime zone” was one of the priorities of his administration.

Ayade said: “Presently, we are doing massive industrialisation and building critical infrastructures and for the people and the state to maximise the economic gains of these projects, security is germane.

“Without a proper and result-oriented security strategy, our state would not be attractive for investments. No investor would want to put their money in an insecure place.”

The governor also highlighted the imperative of a marine and homeland security.

